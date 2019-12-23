7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

Mexico – Sierra Norte Single Barrel Purple Corn Oaxacan Whiskey Buy It Here:

Due to the agave shortage, one mezcal distiller wisely decided to try its hand at using purple (among other colors) Oaxacan heirloom corn—a staple ingredient in artisanal tortillas—and found that the resulting spirit was delicious. The mash bill also contains about 15 percent barley and the unique taste can remind drinkers of tart cherries, coffee, red licorice, and allspice. It’s a different flavor profile than a traditional whiskey, but it’s very pleasant whether you’re enjoying it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

[From $54.99]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!