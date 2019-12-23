7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

South Africa – Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky Buy It Here

South Africans have a solid knowledge of spirits production thanks to all the brandy made there. Bain’s, from The James Sedgewick Distillery in Wellington, is the first single grain whisky the 100-year-old whiskey maker has produced, meaning it’s made entirely from unmalted South African corn. It’s aged in first-fill bourbon casks for about five years, and the extreme heat of the climate accelerates the aging process. While it’s lighter than you may expect, it packs a rich caramel and custard nose and a pleasant fruity and slightly spicy finish. For the price, the bottle is an easy daily drinker.

[From $31.99]

