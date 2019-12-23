7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

Taiwan – Kavalan Sherry Oak Whisky Buy It Here

Taiwanese distiller Kavalan wins a slew of awards for its various releases, including a limited edition Solist Sherry matured bottling. This iteration—a permanent addition to the lineup—is that same whiskey that’s been brought down to bottle strength (46 percent) with Kavalan spring water and it’s a real stunner. Hints of marzipan and rich fruit come through on the nose while vanilla and plum pop on your palate.

[From $149.99]

