Curling up to the campfire with a cup of whiskey speaks to our ideal summer evening. It provides warmth, and there is just something about sipping whiskey in the dark around a campfire that simply makes us happy.

Even though summer is winding down, camping season is most certainly still upon us. Here are eight whiskeys that are perfect to pair with your next campfire.

