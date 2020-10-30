9 Best Whiskey Glasses To Gift This Holiday Season

KANARS Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Set of 4 with Luxury BoxGET IT!
4 high-class whiskey glasses made from some of the most luxurious crystal glass out there. And it all comes in a luxury box that can be used for storage.
Get It: Pick up the KANARS Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Set of 4 with Luxury Box ($30) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top