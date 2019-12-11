The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

1. Tenuta Dei Sette Cieli Yantra Get It

Holiday parties can go in a couple different directions: A table filled with appetizers for non-stop grazing or a full-on, sit-down feast. Thankfully red blends tend to be versatile enough that they can adapt to any situation, as each varietal in the wine will play off the many flavors on the table, says Dan Allen, wine director at Panzano in Denver, CO. His recommendation is Tenuta Dei Sette Cieli Yantra, a cabernet and merlot blend from Tuscany. It has ripe, juicy notes of plum and blueberry and leaves a smooth, velvety feel on your tongue.

[$29.39; winefolder.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!