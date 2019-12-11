The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

2. La Pitchoune 2015 Holder Vineyard Pinot Noir Get It

We often gravitate toward bold, heavy red wines at the holidays. But a light, dry pinot noir is a fantastic option because it can complement creamy, rich sauces. Its earthy layers pair well with a variety of meats, too. La Pitchoune’s 2015 Holder Vineyard Pinot Noir has aromas of blackberry and wild strawberries mingling with notes of lavender and cardamom. “Its exceptionally silky finish pairs perfectly with roasted meats and fresh herbs,” says Tracy Nielson, La Pitchoune’s assistant winemaker. Her tasting tip: Think of your glass of pinot as a condiment. Taste the wine, take a bite of food, then taste the wine again.

[$68; lapitchoune.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!