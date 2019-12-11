The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

3. Roberto Henriquez, País Rivera Del Notro Tinto Valle Del Bío-Bío, Chile 2017 Get It

Love light red wines that have a gentle fruitiness? “País brings all that, but with a hint of spice,” says Trey Bliss, the general manager and wine director at Sunday In Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York. “Think dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and a hint of savory, spicy white pepper.” It pairs well with fatty fish dishes, and duck- and veggie-forward meals.

[$26; d-vino.com]

