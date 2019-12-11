The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

4. 2016 Darioush Pinot Noir Get It

With ripe fragrances of black cherry, anise, and red currants, the 2016 Darioush Pinot Noir creates a warming sensation at first sip, says Tommy Girrbach, the food and beverage director of Bambara in Salt Lake City, UT. Keep it nearby throughout your dinner. The nose exudes notes of tobacco that goes great with bison tenderloin, elk chops, ham, or even turkey. Then, fill up your glass again once dessert rolls around. “The soft, floral notes allow the wine to be easily paired with holiday desserts like pumpkin or apple pies,” he says.

[$72; solanocellars.com]

