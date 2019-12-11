The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

5. Uccelliera Brunello di Montalcino 2014 Get It

Sangiovese is Italy’s most commonly planted red grape, and it’s a good match for a special holiday dinner. It was cooler and rainier than usual in 2014, which ended up being a blessing in disguise for Brunello di Montalcino, a family-owned winery in the heart of Southern Tuscany, says Elizabeth Sammuri, wine and beverage director at Flagstaff House Restaurant. The winery’s 2014 Uccelliera has aromas of leather, tobacco, and cherry. “It’s a great pick because it has incredible structure, tannins, and acidity—but won’t overpower holiday dishes,” Sammuri says.

[$66; englewoodwinemerchants.com]

