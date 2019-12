6. Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Get It

Dark cherries, a subtle touch of mocha, and nuances of truffle are the well-rounded flavors in DAOU’s cabernet. It feels on-brand for the holidays, right? Winemaker Daniel Daou suggests pairing it with beef, lamb, or venison.

[$21; vivino.com]

