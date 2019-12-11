The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

7. Domaine des Braves Régnié Beaujolais 2016 Get It

“If you enjoy pinot noir and have never tried gamay, you’re in for a treat,” promises sommelier and bartender Michelle Hamo of Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, VA. Domaine des Braves delivers lush plum, red cherry, and berry flavors but is structured with a subtle tannic backbone, she says. “Because of the flexibility of this grape, it pairs well with white meats and herb-flavored dishes, making it a perfect accompaniment to Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve dinner.” It also syncs up nicely with a charcuterie plate that has hard, nutty cheeses like gruyère, comté, and manchego.

[$21; compasswines.com]

