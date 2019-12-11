The Most Versatile Red Wines to Serve at Holiday Dinners and Parties

9. Pax’s North Coast Syrah 2017 Get It

Cool-climate California syrahs, like Pax’s, are a slam dunk for holiday dishes, says Rick Arline, sommelier at auburn in Los Angeles, CA. The wine’s medium body and tannins—combined with the fresh red fruit and black pepper flavors—make the syrah a stellar match for foods like prime rib and turkey. This particular bottle boasts aromas of blackberry, black pepper, and pomegranate. Your tastebuds might pick up on green olive, too.

[$36; wine.com]

