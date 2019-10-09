



The pop-up location is designed to give fans an immersive experience that reflects the iconic television series, which starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White, and Aaron Paul as his partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman. Paul is set to star in in El Camino on Netflix, which will be released on October 11.

Some of the features of the pop-up include tables resembling the fast food chain Los Pollos Hermanos, which was run by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) on the show, recreations of iconic set locations and moments, as well as menu items referencing the show like Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese, and Loaded SAULsa Nachos. The menu also will include “chemically reactive” cocktails, bar snacks, desserts, and gluten-free options.

“It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand,” Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan said in a press release.

The same team of people who have created other show-related pop-ups like “Saved by the Max”, “Good Burger” and the “Peach Pit” for Beverly Hills 90210 teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create the Breaking Bad space.

The Breaking Bad Experience will be located on 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, and will kick off on October 16. Fans can get tickets for $30, which includes 90 minutes inside, as well as a drink and a food item. The pop-up will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. You can find out more and get tickets at the breakingbadexperience.com website.