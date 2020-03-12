ButcherBox Get It

Depending on who you talk to, meat is considered a superfood, especially when it’s grass-fed. When a cow eats a diet it has evolved to digest, the resulting meat is marbled and chock full of vitamins, minerals and especially healthy fats. Dr. Temple Grandin, a member of the Humane Farm Animal Care Program’s scientific committee, guides ButcherBox to ensure its relationship with the animal is reciprocal. Those humane practices also extend to its chicken and pork, ensuring that customizable boxes available in America are akin to getting it from “the neighborhood butcher.”

