A Delicious Roundup of Our Favorite Provision Companies

From humble beginnings to critical mass, Epic Provisions has led the pack for minimally processed, nutrient-dense packaged goods. Drafting off the Paleo trend that follows a leafy veggie diet with grass-fed packed protein and other healthy animal fats, founders Katie Forrest and Taylor Collins started as entrepreneurs in the food business by making the world’s first 100-percent grass-fed meat, fruit, and nut bar. Since those humble beginnings, the range of products have exploded to epic proportions to include a range of bars, every jerky imaginable, bone broth, and even animal fats. A recent purchase by food giant General Mills will ensure Epic’s nourishing message reaches customers nationwide.

 

