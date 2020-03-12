Jose Gourmet Get It

If you wander into select boutiques in a few major cities across the U.S., a small box of octopus in olive oil, trout filets in pickled sauce or spiced mackerel pâté may catch your attention. On the outside, the eye-catching packaging of novel tapas-style tins is designed by artist Luís Mendonça, who artfully articulates the elegance of their contents. Tradition is at the heart of this Portugal-based company, a destination known for catching and sharing some of the world’s most delicious seafood. Like the others listed here, Jose Gourmet sources only the finest products from a supply chain steeped in a seafaring tradition that brings their customs to your kitchen table.

