Patagonia Get It

A good story builds a brand, and Patagonia’s is so rooted in the concept of conservation that adding a sustainable food arm to its legacy makes so much sense, we wonder why the outdoor clothing and gear giant didn’t do it sooner. But those years of development put Patagonia in the position to answer the pressing question of why with a few pointed and purposeful sentences on almost every pack. Its mussels pull double duty, playing a prominent role in improving water quality for other aquatic animals while also serving as an excellent source of protein and iron. Its salmon-fishing source leans on strict criteria set forth by the Wild Fish Conservancy, which outlines the need to preserve ocean populations for future generations. A long history outdoors also led to developing portable soups and chilis that taste as good on the trail as they do at home.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!