Stephanie Macleod’s official title at Aberfeldy is “Malt Master.” But it would be more apt to think of her as an alchemist. Deep in the highlands of Scotland, she’s using creative barrel finishes to transform whisky with a certain degree of sorcery. It turns out that Macleod’s been busy experimenting with a broader corridor of the winemaking world. Today, she’s ready to share the fruits of her labor with two new additions to the Aberfeldy Red Wine Cask Collection: 15- and 18-year-old limited editions.

The 15-year-old single malt is finished in cabernet sauvignon casks out of Napa Valley and is available in other markets but won’t hit U.S. distribution until April. The 18-year-old stunner is influenced by time spent in Tuscan red wine casks plucked from Bolgheri, Italy.

Footnotes on the Aberfeldy Red Wine Cask Collection

A little background: In 2019, Macleod launched the Cask Collection as a way to showcase the effect of wine-soaked cooperage upon properly matured single malt. The first offering was a limited edition 15-year-old expression, which spent time in barrels formerly belonging to red wine from Pomerol.

Since then, four subsequent releases have explored how French wines—from various crus of Bordeaux and the Rhône—could amplify Aberfeldy’s beloved honeyed topnotes. The answer was exceedingly obvious: quite well. Quite well, indeed. These new expressions are no different.

The younger variation will retail at $80, while the elder statesman is sitting on shelves at $120. Both expressions clock in at 43% ABV—or 86 proof.

“I love testing the boundaries of our patient and amiable Aberfeldy,” Macleod tells Men’s Journal. “Our beautiful spirit never complains, but finds a way to take the very best from the incredible casks we provide—with results that never disappoint.”