Add Some Variety to Your Kitchen With This Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every kitchen needs to have the proper tools in it to help make meals go as smoothly as possible. Any cook knows that. Even the kind of home-based rookies like us. If you want to make some good and healthy meals with ease, the Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer is something you need to pick up right now.

If you want to make some meals that come with a lot of veggies in the mix, the Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer is an item to have for one simple reason. It helps you cut those veggies to ribbons without a hitch. And when we say ribbons, we mean it. Because there are a few different options for you to choose from when cutting the veggies apart.

The Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer comes with 5 blades to help you make the right cut for your meal. A 2mm blade to cut the veggies into angel hair pasta, 3mm blade for spaghetti, 6mm blade for curly fries, a straight blade for ribbons, and a wavy blade for chips. That’s a lot of options for your veggie-heavy meal.

Using these blades is pretty damn easy too. So much easier than taking a knife and going at the veggies on your own. Just suction the device onto a flat surface, cut the ends off the veggies, attach the veggie to the machine, and spiral away. You’ll have some freshly cut veggies in no time.

Having the Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer in your life will make the kitchen run so much smoother. And it gives you a greater variety for your meals. Allows you to cut them into different sizes for a whole new meal experience. So pick up one of these right now so you can enjoy some veggie angel hair pasta in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer ($35) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Chef Knives Recommended by Real Chefs

The 10 Best Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

Look And Feel 10 Pounds Lighter With A Best Selling Colon Detox