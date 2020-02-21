If you’re here, odds are you’re tired of stashing your liquor and glassware in odd cabinets in your kitchen. Your finest bottles and family heirlooms deserve to be on display. You need a bar cart.

From a convenience perspective, if not for the aesthetics it adds to your home or apartment, a bar cart makes entertaining a breeze (without the commitment of a wet bar). When you’re putting the components together, though, it can be a little daunting. Some people want to keep everything streamlined, sticking to just one type of metal for barware; others want a more eclectic mix of glassware and accessories that look cohesive but not too forcibly matched.

At the end of the day, “The way to individualize a bar cart lies in how you style it, and what you keep stored on it,” says Elliott Clark of Apartment Bartender. “You might have only various whiskeys and rocks glass because that’s your go-to. Alternatively, you might have cocktail books, flowers, and bottles of champagne because that’s your bubbly cart.”

Ready to build your version of the perfect bar cart? From glassware to barware, bar carts to cabinets, books to booze, these are the elevated essentials you need to build a better bar cart. And in case you’re in need of some cocktail inspiration, here’s one of Clark’s favorites: the Cooper & Thief Winter Old Fashioned.

Ingredients:

1 oz Bourbon

1 oz Cognac VSOP

¼ oz Spiced Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup*

Dash of Angostura Bitters

Dash of Orange Bitters

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir to chill the cocktail, then strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist. *For the Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of Cooper & Thief Red Blend and 1 cup of sugar. For added spice, add in broken cinnamon sticks, all spice, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a light simmer, and gently stir to dissolve the sugar. Strain out the solid and store the syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!