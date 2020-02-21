Choosing Your Vessel: To Bar Cart or Not to Bar Cart

A bar cart will always be a classic, stylized vessel to house your bottles and glassware. It lets you show off a crystal decanter and vintage rocks glasses, plus it makes entertaining a cinch because everything is organized in one space. (All the more so if your cart has wheels.) If you live in an apartment, opt for narrower models with multiple shelves for storage. Here are some of our favorite space-saving options:

If you’re a home owner, you get to play more with storage. Bar cabinets are great if you like the ability to conceal your liquor (especially if you have children) and keep your glassware from getting dusty. We like:

You can easily use existing pieces of furniture to store your bar essentials, too. Place bottles and glassware on decorative trays to keep everything orderly—not haphazardly placed. Get creative: Add shelves over a sideboard to store additional glasses and tools.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!