Collecting Tools of the Trade
You can pick and choose what tools to stock up on based on how involved you want to get, Clark says. If you like uniformity—or just want to get the essentials in one fell swoop, nab a set.
Best sets:
- Snowe Cocktail Shaker Set, $150, includes cobbler shaker, jigger, and bar spoon
- Juliska Graham Bar Tool Set, $198, includes stand, bottle opener, strainer, bar spoon, double jigger, and muddler
If you want a more eclectic bar cart, play with metals and glass. Here are the individual items mandatory for cocktail mastery:
- Boston Cocktail Shaker: Chubo Yukiwa Boston Shaker, $93
- Cobbler Cocktail Shaker: Georg Jensen Sky Cocktail Shaker, $129
- Hawthorne Strainer: Koriko Hawthorne Strainer, $16
- Julep Strainer: Steelz Match Pewter Cocktail Strainer, $82
- Citrus Juicer: Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer, $25
- Petty Knife: Sakai Takayuki Sugihara Damascus Petty 80mm (3.1″), $180
- Fruit Peeler: Zwilling Pro Tools Y Peeler, $25
- Bitters Bottle: CB2 Potion Glass Elixir Bottle, $13
- Whiskey Decanter: CB2 Dial Hand Cut Decanter, $70
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top