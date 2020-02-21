Find Your Cocktail Bible

While coffee table books are for show, you want you bar cart books to serve double duty. You want manuals that offer plenty of recipes, how-tos, and advice. “Both of the Death & Co. books: Modern Classics and Cocktail Codex are my personal go-tos,” says Clark. We also like Meehan’s Bartender Manual. All are James Beard Award-winning guides for building for own bar. They comprise loads of recipes and tips for leveling up your cocktails.

