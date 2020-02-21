Getting the Right Glassware

You don’t need every type of glass under the sun, Clark says, but it’s a safe bet to have rocks/double rocks, coupe, martini, collins, and shot glasses whether you’re enjoying a libation alone or with a crowd. If you’re shopping online, “Cocktail Kingdom has really great glassware and Amazon is also a solid bet,” Clark says. If you want to hunt around brick and mortar stores, try “Goodwill for really one-off, unique glassware,” he adds. “You’d be surprised what you can find in there.” Just be mindful that you want to avoid lead crystal glass, as it can leach into your drink.

Here are some of our top (lead-free) picks:

Rocks – Libbey Perfect Scotch Set, ($27.99; set of 4): The diamond-cut glass isn’t just aesthetically striking, it provides an easy grip. These beauties are perfect for sipping Scotch neat—but they’re also versatile enough for a multitude of cocktails. If you want double rocks, opt for the equally beautiful Libbey Hobstar Double Old Fashioned Glasses.

Coupe – Riedel Superleggero Coupe ($90; set of 1): The enlongated stem of this ultra-thin crystal coupe glass adds some added elegance to your champagne toasts.

Martini – Snowe Martini Glasses ($60; set of 4): These martini glasses look brilliant but don't cost an arm and a leg. We love the modern lines but that the stem isn't so dainty. It feels substantial in your hand and you won't be petrified of snapping it mid-toast or when you're cleaning up (they're dishwasher safe!).

Collins/Highball – Luigi Bormioli Classico Tall Beverage Glasses ($30; set of 4): Classic and streamlined, this is an excellent go-to for vodka sodas and gin and tonics from a beloved Italian-made brand.

Shot – Food52 Hammered Copper Shot Cups ($45; set of 4): These hammered copper shot cups have enough visual intrigue to jazz up a bar cart without clashing with more traditional barware.

