Stocking Your Cart: Spirits, Syrups, Salt, and More
“When stocking your home bar, it’s best to determine what your budget is and build initially on what you like to drink,” Clark says. Of course, if you like to entertain, then it makes sense to buy a range of spirits, liqueurs, bitters, and syrups so you can make a multitude of cocktails. Here’s the Men’s Journal booze blueprint:
- Spirits: bourbon (High West American Prairie Bourbon), rye whiskey (Tincup Rye), gin (Gray Whale Gin), reposado tequila (Viva XXXII Reposado Tequila), aged rum (Mount Gay Black Barrel), and vodka (Suntory Haku Vodka)
- Liqueurs: Campari, Aperol, sweet vermouth (Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino), dry vermouth (Dolin Dry Vermouth), triple sec (Cointreau)
- Bitters: Angostura Bitters, Orange, Peychaud’s Aromatic Bitters, and chocolate bitters
- Syrups: simple syrup and demerara syrup
- Garnish: Saltverk Flaky Sea Salt, fresh herbs (mint, rosemary, etc.), and citrus (orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit)
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top