10. Widow Jane The Vaults Learn more

Master blender Lisa Roper Wicker deserves to be better known than she is, and bottles like The Vaults prove it. A seasoned wine and whiskey maker, Wicker knows all the tricks to making an ordinary blend into something special. In the case of The Vaults, she uses oak barrels from different areas of the country as finishing vessels; in the past, this has included Appalachian and Adirondack oak. For 2022, the finish is in Missouri Ozark oak barrels whose staves were air-dried for three years, emphasizing smoke, spice, and vanilla notes.

[$250; widowjane.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!