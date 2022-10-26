11. St. George 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Learn more

Craft spirits seem like a new phenomenon, but OG distillery St. George has been at it for four decades, laying down everything from bracingly bright eau-de-vie and terroir-driven gin to some of the finest American single malt around. This limited-edition release celebrates the distillery’s milestone anniversary, drawing on 14 casks that included umeshu and California Sauternes wine, as well as some of the first barrels ever laid down. And, in the true spirit of the craft community, St. George is further celebrating by giving back, donating $40,000 to the STEPUP Foundation, which provides spirits industry training and mentorship to underserved groups.

[$500; stgeorgespirits.com]

