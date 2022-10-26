3. The Last Drop Drew Mayville’s Signature Blend Learn more

Buffalo Trace’s most famous whiskeys—Pappy and the Antique Collection—aren’t making this list, but the distillery is still represented by this rare blend of straight bourbon and rye, created by master blender Drew Mayville. With over 40 years of experience across multiple countries and styles, he’s one of the best in the whiskey world, and all that expertise can be tasted in this barrel-proof blend that’s truly one-of-a-kind. It combines bourbons made with both rye and wheat, as well as rye whiskey, of varying ages but with a palpable maturity that’s evident from the first sip. Will it set you back four figures? Yes, but what a way to spend big.

[$3,999; lastdropdistillers.com]

