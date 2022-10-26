4. Nikka Yoichi and Miyagikyo Aromatic Yeast Get it

While distillers in Scotland and the U.S. trumpet their innovative techniques and products, Japanese whisky makers tend to hew more to tradition and the steady pursuit of perfection. But Nikka, Japan’s second-largest whisky maker, has been bucking that trend with its Discovery Series, which showcases experiments within different parts of the production process. These two single malts from sibling distilleries feature special yeasts that impart distinct aromas—floral like ginjyo sake for Yoichi, and rich with stone fruit for Miyagikyo.

[$275; nikka.com]

