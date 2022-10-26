5. Little Book Chapter 6 Learn more

James B. Beam Distilling Co. master distiller Freddie Noe would have gotten attention no matter what he did: He’s a member of one of Kentucky’s most renowned bourbon families. But his signature brand, Little Book, has made waves since its 2017 debut for the unique blending recipes it showcases. This year’s release, called “To The Finish,” is a combination of straight bourbon and American single malt, finished with a variety of woods and smoke, from hickory and maple to apple and cherry. It’s a wildly unique and flavor-filled barrel-proof whiskey, well worth the hunt.

[$125; littlebookwhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!