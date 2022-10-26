6. Teeling 32-Year-Old Purple Muscat Finish Learn more

Irish whiskey is often overlooked by the diehard hunters, but releases like this one shouldn’t be. Exclusive to the American market and launching in November, this single malt whiskey was distilled in 1990 and aged for 28 years in bourbon barrels. It then spent four more years in a single Portuguese purple muscat cask, which lends plush berry and tropical fruit flavors and vibrant spice. There are just 283 bottles, pouring at a satisfying cask strength of 53.7% ABV.

[$3,500; teelingwhiskey.com]

