7. BCS Gray Label Bourbon

Craft blending house Barrell creates numerous different whiskeys throughout the year, with its core range hitting a price below $100, and these are always a worthwhile purchase. But the limited-edition Gray Label line offers a more sophisticated take on the template, often using older stock and a more time-consuming process. The latest BCS Gray Label bourbon includes liquids from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee that were meticulously blended, then further matured in a cask that previously held a past batch. The cask was made from 36-month air-dried staves, a detail Barrell says is crucial in helping to develop the mouthfeel of the bourbon.

[$250; barrellbourbon.com]

