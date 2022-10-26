8. Lagavulin 12-Year-Old (2022 Special Release) Learn more

Multinational conglomerate Diageo owns a quarter of the distilleries in Scotland, and it showcases some of this massive collection’s most interesting liquid in the annual Special Releases. While the lineup varies from year to year, it always includes a cask-strength 12-year-old Lagavulin—consistently one of the best scotch whiskies around and, in years past, when prices for the more exclusive releases hit astronomical highs, also one of the best values. Laden with the distillery’s characteristic heavy peat, the single malt sits at a sweet spot of maturity and vibrancy, with the 2022 batch hitting 57.3% ABV.

[$149; malts.com]

