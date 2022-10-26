9. Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Learn more

Knob Creek’s 15-year-old was already one of the best prospects for a bourbon hunting trip, but tacking on three more years has sent the brand into “must find” territory. Double the age of the core Knob Creek and retaining its usual 100 proof, this whiskey hits the rarely achieved intersection of maturity and energy, avoiding the overly woody profile of many old bourbons. It also marks an important milestone as Knob Creek celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Don’t fret if you can’t find it: The 15, or the even more available 12-year-old, will still make for a satisfying backup.

[$170; knobcreek.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!