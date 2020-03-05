Revi Palladino 2013

Revi’s Palladino can stand up with the best Trentodoc has to offer, exhibiting biting acidic notes of apple, peach, and citrus alongside those bready, brioche notes that make great sparkling wine so desirable. Unfortunately, its low volume—only 2,000 bottles are produced at a time—make it very difficult to find. If you can locate a bottle, seize the moment; you’ll never regret the dollars spent. At $23, Revi’s non-vintage Trento DOC Brut makes for a very worthy and much more obtainable consolation prize.

[$50–60, when available]

