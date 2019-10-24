Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” It’s cliche, but it’s true. A bad breakfast can really make your day suck. Sadly, it seems like a lot of breakfast foods are not made to make us feel good. Most cereals are typically sugary bits of nonsense that is not good for anybody. There are healthy cereal options, but they’re usually not the tastiest foods in the land.

Check out the ProGranola 12g Protein Peanut Butter Cluster 3 Pack. It’s the perfect mix of health and taste.

The taste of ProGranola 12g Protein Peanut Butter Cluster comes from mixing high-quality granola flakes with peanut butter chunks. So the cereal is great on its own. But mix it with some fruit like strawberries or even something sweet like chocolate, and you’ll get an extra blast of flavor.

Health comes into play in multiple ways with ProGranola 12g Protein Peanut Butter Cluster. Obviously, the granola is pretty healthy. It’s high in fiber and high in protein without being high in carbs. Mixed with those peanut butter clusters, ProGranola will fill you up without bloating.

Everybody loves a good plate of bacon and eggs, or some pancakes stacked in front of you in the morning. But those dishes are not really going to lead to the greatest of days. With ProGranola 12g Protein Peanut Butter Cluster, you’ll get a great start to your day. And with this three-pack, you won’t have to stock up for some time. So get it now and make breakfast a better experience all around.

Get It: Pick up the ProGranola 12g Protein Peanut Butter Cluster 3 Pack ($35) at Amazon

