Angel’s Envy master distiller Wes Henderson announced his retirement in late January, officially passing the torch to his sons, Kyle, Andrew, Connor, and Spencer. That’s a pretty significant piece of news; Henderson co-founded the distillery, after all, with his father, the late, great Lincoln Henderson. But even this development, important as it is, may be overshadowed by the latest release in the Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection—a doozy of a barrel finish that can truly be called one-of-a-kind: Angel’s Envy Unveils Ice Cider Cask.

That’s right: The new Cellar Collection rye is finished in ice cider casks. Ice cider, traditionally made by letting apples freeze on the tree to concentrate their sugars, then pressing them and fermenting the juice.

Angel’s Envy made its reputation on barrel finishing, and the annual Cellar Collection builds on that strength. Previous releases have included bourbons finished in oloroso sherry, madeira, and tawny port casks—delicious fortified wines that are new for Angel’s Envy, but not particularly rare as finishing agents. But this year, the bourbon is stepping aside for a rye—the distillery’s first rye release since 2013—and a cask finish so outlandish that we can’t find a single other example of it being used for whiskey before now.

The Inspiration Behind Angel’s Envy Unveils Ice Cider Cask

“My brother Andrew had been doing research and looking into a variety of fortified wines when he came across German Eiswein, a wine made from frozen grapes after being allowed to freeze in the season’s first frost,” says Kyle Henderson, Angel’s Envy production manager. “He did extensive research on the category before coming across Eden Specialty Ciders, this wonderful family-owned cidery in Vermont that had similar practices but used frozen apples instead. We really aligned with Eden’s story and their dedication to craftsmanship, so we ordered a few bottles and immediately fell in love with the ice cider and knew it would perfectly complement the spiciness of the rye.”