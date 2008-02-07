Food & Drink

Apricot-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Serve with couscous and a cool cucumber & onion salad

 elena moiseeva / Shutterstock

Nutritional information (per serving)

  • 213 calories
  • 25 g protein
  • 6 g fat
  • 221 mg sodium
  • 78 mg cholesterol
  • 2 g saturated fat
  • 11 g carbohydrates
  • 1 g fiber

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pork tenderloin, about a pound
  • 3 tablespoon apricot preserves
  • 1/4 cup mustard

How to make it

Season tenderloin with salt and pepper.
Stir together the preserves and mustard in a small bowl.
Place pork over a medium-hot fire and grill for about 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F, brushing with mustard mixture in the last few minutes. Serving Suggestions This quick and simple recipe can be served with couscous and a cool cucumber and onion salad with Italian dressing.
