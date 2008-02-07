Apricot-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Nutritional information (per serving)
- 213 calories
- 25 g protein
- 6 g fat
- 221 mg sodium
- 78 mg cholesterol
- 2 g saturated fat
- 11 g carbohydrates
- 1 g fiber
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pork tenderloin, about a pound
- 3 tablespoon apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup mustard
How to make it
Season tenderloin with salt and pepper.
Stir together the preserves and mustard in a small bowl.
Place pork over a medium-hot fire and grill for about 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F, brushing with mustard mixture in the last few minutes. Serving Suggestions This quick and simple recipe can be served with couscous and a cool cucumber and onion salad with Italian dressing.