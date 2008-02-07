Apricot-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloin

How to make it

Season tenderloin with salt and pepper.

Stir together the preserves and mustard in a small bowl.

Place pork over a medium-hot fire and grill for about 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F, brushing with mustard mixture in the last few minutes. Serving Suggestions This quick and simple recipe can be served with couscous and a cool cucumber and onion salad with Italian dressing.