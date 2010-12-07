How to make it

For the sauce: Combine parsley, oregano, and garlic in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped.

Add the paprika, vinegar, oil, and salt and pepper, and process until smooth.

Scrape into a bowl. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Can be made 8 hours in advance, tightly covered and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before serving.

For the burger: Divide the meat into four equal portions (6 ounces each).

Form each portion loosely into a 3/4 inch–thick patty and make a deep depression in the center with your thumb. Season with salt and pepper, then brush with oil.

Grill the burger until slightly charred on both sides and cooked to desired doneness, about 3 1/2 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Add the cheese to the tops of each burger and cover with a lid or tent with foil during the last 20 seconds of cooking to melt the cheese.

Place the burgers on the buns and top with a dollop of the chimichurri sauce and a slice of onion.