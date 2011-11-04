How to make it

Lightly brush the lamb chops on both sides with olive oil. Season both sides with salt, pepper, garlic, and rosemary.

You'll Also Need: Logs, wood chips, or wood chunks, plus a grill or campfire and a clean metal shovel, if you want the full (but optional) old-school presentation.

If you are using just a campfire and shovel, heat the shovel blade in the fire and then arrange the chops an inch apart on the blade. It's OK to work in batches. Cook the chops until done to taste.

If you're using a charcoal grill and want to use logs or wood chips, place them on the coals. If using a gas grill, add the wood chips or chunks to the smoker box or place them in a smoker pouch under the grate. Brush and oil the grill grate. Arrange lamb chops on the hot grate and grill them until done to taste, 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare.