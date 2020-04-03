Avoid the Supermarket—Order Omaha Steaks and Get Dinner Delivered

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Been to the market lately? It’s a dicey experience. Many shoppers are still browsing the aisles while not wearing masks, touching food and produce without gloves and then placing it back on the shelf. Who knows how many germs are living on those packages? And the lines—forget about it. People ignore social distancing in the grocery store, it seems. You can avoid the supermarket and get dinner delivered by ordering the 5-meal Value Pack from Omaha Steaks.

It’s a great deal. For just $50, you get five delicious prepared, packaged meals sent directly to your front door. No more braving the lines in the grocery store. No more exposing yourself to potential danger. There’s no risk at all—just great food.

Omaha Steaks is renowned for its amazing deals on delicious, farm-fresh meats. And if you’ve got the space in your freezer for all that meat, it’s a great way to stock up and be prepared.

But most of us don’t have surplus space in our freezers. That’s when the 5-meal Value Pack comes in handy. These are complete meals, already prepared and cooked. All you have to do is heat them up, and enjoy. And it’s not all steak; there’s a great selection of fish and poultry, too.

Order Omaha Steaks and Get Dinner Delivered

Currently, the 5-meal deal includes your choice of five of the following delicious dinners:

Bourbon-Glazed Brisket

Asian-Style Beef & Broccoli

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Shrimp Fried Rice

Lemon Herb Chicken & Potatoes

And with every Value Pack, you get six free desserts. You can’t beat it! The selections switch up occasionally too, so it never gets old.

So forget braving the supermarket. Just order the 5-meal Value Pack from Omaha Steaks, and get dinner delivered.

While you’re there, why not pick up some of those delicious, fresh steaks, chops, fish, and more? At the Stock-up Sale, going on now, you can save more than 50 percent on bulk deliveries. Choose from Filets Mignon, Strip Steaks, Top Sirloins, Ribeyes, T-Bones, Porterhouses and more. Or go for burgers, brats, and poultry. You can even choose delicious sides and desserts.

And get this: At Omaha Steaks, you can order wine, too! And it’s not cheap stuff, either. There’s a great selection of whites, reds, and roses. So there’s something for everyone. It’s a full meal. Get dinners delivered straight to the house. With beverages included! No need to even step outside.

So head over to Omaha Steaks today, and pick up the 5-meal Value Pack. And while you’re there, you might as well stock up on meat, chicken, and fish at the Stock-up Sale.

Get It: Order the 5-meal Value Pack ($50) and get six free desserts—It’s dinner delivered!

