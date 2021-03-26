Barista-Grade Hot Chocolate at Your Fingertips

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve all been there. That first decadent sip of a mug of silky, luxurious, ‘I’ll never have another hot chocolate quite like this again’ moment. Like the kind you get at the fanciest A-List, five-star hotels. Well, think about the best hot chocolate you’ve ever had, and now imagine making it in the comfort of your own home!

Introducing the Velvetiser, a barista-grade hot chocolate wonder-machine that cranks out the melt-in-your-mouth cocoa of your dreams you’ve been longing for, in less than a few minutes. No extra time spent at the stove carefully whisking milk into a froth, the Velvetiser allows you to choose your preferred chocolate (flavors include Salted Caramel, Orange, Hazelnut and Chili Elegant, among others), choose your milk (plant-based, or even water if you so prefer) and at the press of a button you’re whisked away to a magical land of chocolatey goodness.

Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, and engineered by Dualit, this is the perfect gift for the hot chocolate lover in your life. Whether enjoyed après-ski or around the fire pit in your backyard, the Velvetiser will revolutionize how you serve a mug of cocoa (or even lattes). With a removable whisk and non-stick coating, cleanup is easy – giving you more time to cozy up with your partner, family, pet (or just yourself!) and less time spent cleaning up the mess you would have made in your kitchen had you tried this on your own.

For a special time, you can get a bonus Easter gift with your order. Check out the Velvetiser exclusively at us.hotelchocolat.com.

