Las Vegas is the epitome of an adults-only playground. One of the biggest parts of that reputation is its drinking culture—between the myriad lobby bars, clubs, cocktail lounges, breweries, distilleries, and dives, there are tons of unique bars in Las Vegas.

Looking for some memorable ways to imbibe on your next visit to Sin City? You’ve hit the jackpot. Consider this list an introduction to some of the most unique, only-in-Las-Vegas establishments to grab a drink or two.

The Best Bars in Las Vegas: Drinking Experiences You Can Only Have in Sin City

