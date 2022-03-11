The Best Bars in Las Vegas: Drinking Experiences You Can Only Have in Sin City

Lost Spirits Distillery is like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but for liquor. This massive complex is one giant immersive art installation, and it features multiple themed rooms (with live performers) ranging from a church to a submarine guarded by fish with humanesque faces. The decor is wild, but the drinks are enticing: In each room, guests get to sample housemade liquors and cocktails. Like Willy Wonka, owner Bryan Davis is something of a mad scientist. A few years ago, he figured out how to artificially age rum for more than 20 years in just a few days.

