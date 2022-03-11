The Best Bars in Las Vegas: Drinking Experiences You Can Only Have in Sin City

2. Wing Lei Learn More

While this Chinese restaurant is known for its Peking duck, it’s also worth a mention for its extensive wine menu. Curated by in-house sommeliers, the list is pure opulence (fitting for a golden-hued restaurant inspired by a jewelry box). Sure, you’ll be able to find some bottles in the $50 to $75 range, but you’ll find just as many, if not more, that cost upwards of $1,000. Currently, the restaurant’s most jaw-dropping bottle is the 2017 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from La Tache. It’ll cost you $13,148.

