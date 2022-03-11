The Best Bars in Las Vegas: Drinking Experiences You Can Only Have in Sin City

5. Overlook Lounge Learn More

One of the newest cocktail spots on the Strip, this lobby bar at the Wynn is a multi-sensory experience. Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini adds fragrances to many of the drinks, so they taste and smell like destinations such as the Amalfi Coast, Morocco, and Paris. There are delights for your eyes, too: From your lounge chair, you can watch the hotel’s trippy Lake of Dreams show.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!