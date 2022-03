Typically, we wouldn’t advocate climbing atop tall structures while drinking, but we’ll make an exception for this spectacle of a bar. Found at AREA15 (also where Lost Spirits is located), Liftoff is a 16-seat platform that lifts revelers 130 feet in the air and then rotates like a merry-go-round. Enjoy a drink on the ground and then climb aboard to take in 360-degree views of the Strip.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!