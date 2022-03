Las Vegas is far from the ocean, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see some marine life while you sip. For a real aquatic spectacle, head to the Mermaid Lounge in the Silverton. The bar’s 117,000-gallon fish tank doesn’t just hold 4,000-plus tropical fish. Throughout the day, staffers don mermaid tails and swim around among the coral. Kitschy? Sure. But that’s Vegas, baby.

