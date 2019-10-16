



Basil Hayden’s Bourbon has partnered with Austin-based field guide publisher Wildsam for a limited edition series of informational whiskey bottles.

The Points of Interest edition of the Kentucky bourbon is a new (and one-off, for now) release that pairs bourbon with exploration by adding a series of ”conversation guides,” as the brand puts it, to the packaging.

The modest field guides include a diverse mixture of facts and trivia, on everything from cocktails to local history and architecture.

The duo produced four special-edition bottles with four field guides in total, including one national release, and three local releases for Northern California, Southern California, and Brooklyn.

Holiday packaging has seen some creative improvements in recent years. While seasonal packages have traditionally included things like flasks and glassware, whiskey brands have been branching out into everything from bicycles and surfboards to high-end luggage to further disperse their presence. Basil Hayden’s field guide project is a positive addition to the stable, but as far as the liquid inside the bottle goes, you can expect normal Basil Hayden’s Bourbon. The previously one-product Basil Hayden’s brand has seen four additions to the portfolio in the last couple of years, including a rum-finished rye and a 10-year-old bourbon.

Basil Hayden’s Points of Interest is available in limited quantities nationwide starting this month, and will be available starting in December in Northern California, Southern California, and Brooklyn. You can pick up a bottle for yourself with a suggested retail price of $40.